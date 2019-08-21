Texas

Fighting crime Texas-style. 'Cowboy' store clerk ties up armed robber with rope

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - This is the definition of "Don't Mess with Texas." 

A store clerk said he fought off an armed robber by tying the suspect up with a rope Tuesday night, according to WFAA.

The robbery was reported around 11 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Oak Cliff, Dallas. 

The suspect attempted to rob the store and tried to stab the employee with a screwdriver during the scuffle, according to WFAA

But the suspect didn't know the clerk was a cowboy. 

The clerk said he grabbed a rope and tied the suspect up until police arrived, officials said. The clerk told reporters that he is a cowboy from West Texas. 

Police said the suspect was tied up so tight, they had to use a knife to cut him out. 

The clerk suffered minor injuries during the scuffle and was treated at the scene. 

