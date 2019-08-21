Fighting crime Texas-style. 'Cowboy' store clerk ties up armed robber with rope

HOUSTON - This is the definition of "Don't Mess with Texas."
A store clerk said he fought off an armed robber by tying the suspect up with a rope Tuesday night, according to WFAA.
The robbery was reported around 11 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in Oak Cliff, Dallas.
The suspect attempted to rob the store and tried to stab the employee with a screwdriver during the scuffle, according to WFAA.
But the suspect didn't know the clerk was a cowboy.
The clerk said he grabbed a rope and tied the suspect up until police arrived, officials said. The clerk told reporters that he is a cowboy from West Texas.
Police said the suspect was tied up so tight, they had to use a knife to cut him out.
The clerk suffered minor injuries during the scuffle and was treated at the scene.
This was first reported by WFAA-TV.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.