FEMA offering assistance to anyone affected by Tropical Storm Imelda

CNN

HOUSTON - FEMA is now offering assistance to anyone affected by Tropical Storm Imelda.

Homeowners, some renters and businesses are all eligible to apply. Applications will be available until Dec. 3. Reported damages require an onsite FEMA inspection and application will be contacted 10 days after submitting an application.

For those who qualify for a grant, FEMA will provide a check or a direct deposit and a letter explaining how to use the money.

If a person was denied, they will have an opportunity to appeal the decision.

