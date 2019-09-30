Childhood dream! Charlie Brown-themed pumpkin patch opens at Dallas Arboretum

HOUSTON - It's a childhood dream for many to attend a Charlie Brown pumpkin patch as a kid, and now -- you can.

The Dallas Arboretum 14th-year pumpkin patch features more than 90,000 pumpkins. The festival will be open through Oct. 31.

The pumpkin patch theme is called "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." Although it's in Dallas, it's definitely worth the drive if you're a fan.

It features a Great Pumpkin topiary; Linus, Sally and Franklin topiaries looking through the pumpkin patch; Snoopy and Woodstock topiaries with Snoopy sitting atop his dog house; Lucy giving garden advice at her booth; and a Schroeder topiary standing near his giant topiary piano.

Want to win 4 FREE tickets to Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Rogers-O'Brien Construction? Every week from now... Posted by Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden on Saturday, 28 September 2019

You can also get a selfie with Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty and Marcie topiaries behind the iconic brick wall and more. Attendees will see the Peanuts Gang at their schoolhouse, along with their multigourd decorated house for their autumn carnival.

Don't miss our amazing events this week! 1. Mommy and Me Monday, Tiny Tot Tuesday and Fit4Mom White Rock Dallas Stroller... Posted by Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden on Sunday, 29 September 2019

Its pumpkin patch has been named one of America's Best Pumpkin Festivals by Fodor's Travel.

Ticket prices vary depending on which week you attend. Click here for ticket pricing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.