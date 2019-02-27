Bill would make Selena's birthday a holiday

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas lawmaker is hoping to give Selena fans an official day to celebrate the Queen of Tejano.

State Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardson, filed House Bill 2492 on Tuesday, which would designate April 16 as Selena Quintanilla Perez Day. The date coincides with the singer’s birthday.

The day is “in memory of the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist,” according to the text of the bill.

Most likely, it wouldn’t mean a day off from work or school, but the bill asked that the day be marked “by appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

If approved, the bill would go into effect on Sept. 1.

Selena won multiple awards during her career, including a Grammy in 1994 for best Mexican/American album. She was shot and killed March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club.



