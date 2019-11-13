Amber Alert issued for Texas teen missing since October

Eva Garcia is seen in this undated image provided by the Hondo Police Department on Nov. 13, 2019.

HONDO, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a Central Texas teen missing for nearly a month.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 14-year-old Eva Garcia was last seen about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 16 near 18th Street and Avenue B in Hondo.

Garcia was described as white, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt and pink sandals.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call the Hondo Police Department at 830-426-5353.

