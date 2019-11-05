Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl

Juan Trevino (left) and Jaya Trevino (right) are seen in images released by law enforcement Nov. 4, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office advised the public Monday that an Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly threatened her mother.

The girl was reported missing near midnight Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Juan Trevino, 33, kicked in the door to his estranged wife's residence in the 10700 block of Shaenfield Road, threatened her with violence and assaulted her.

Trevino then grabbed Jaya Ailani Trevino, 2, and fled from the home in a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with the license plate MSK-1273, according to the advisory.

Jaya was last seen in a pink t-shirt with purple and pink lettering that read, "Big Sister."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 210-335-6000.

This story is courtesy KSAT-TV.

