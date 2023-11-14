U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon drops Texas Senate bid, will run again for Congress

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, ended his campaign to return to the Texas Senate on Tuesday. He said he will instead run for Congress again. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./Texas Tribune.

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has ended his run for his old seat in the Texas Senate, just 24 hours after announcing his campaign.

Instead, Fallon’s staff confirmed he will seek reelection to Texas’ 4th Congressional District, which extends from the Dallas suburbs to the Red River in the border with Oklahoma.

Fallon began a tele-town hall Tuesday evening by assuring his constituents he would be staying in Congress. He said his family, especially his oldest son, was not onboard with his decision to leave.

"I really am truly looking for my best and highest use for the conservative cause because I do think in my hearts of hearts that’s the best, best, path forward for our country," Fallon said.

Fallon on Monday announced he would retire from Congress and run for Senate District 30, which is being vacated by Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster. Fallon held the seat for two years before being elected to Congress in 2020.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate, endorsed Fallon’s return to the Legislature. So did a number of GOP senators.

Fallon suggested during the tele-town hall that Patrick courted him to run for SD-30. Fallon lamented divisiveness in Congress and said there was "a part of me that did want to return home to Texas."

But after filing for SD-30 on Monday, Fallon said he had a conversation with his family and was taken aback by how strongly his oldest son felt about his decision to depart Congress.

"He said, 'I really want you to stay,'" Fallon said.

His about-face puts an end to the game of musical chairs that had started among North Texas Republicans.

State Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, abandoned plans to run for Fallon’s congressional seat. Instead, he will seek reelection to state House District 66.