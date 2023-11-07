State Sen. Drew Springer will not seek reelection in 2024

State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, during the last day of the 88th regular session on May 29, 2023.

State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection next year.

“This decision has been a deeply personal one, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported me throughout this journey,” Springer said in a statement, adding that he was preparing to take over his father’s business next year.

Springer is the first state senator up for reelection who has announced he is retiring. His announcement comes four days before candidate filing begins for the March primary.

Springer’s announcement also comes about two months after Springer faced intense political pressure in the Senate’s impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton. The chamber ultimately acquitted Paxton, with Springer and most other Republicans voting to keep him in office.

Springer said he has “always strived to be a steadfast conservative, earning a reputation as a top-ranked conservative during every session.” Springer added that he will be “taking on the daily responsibilities” at his dad’s money management firm after his dad steps back from it in September.

Springer represents Senate District 30, a solidly Republican district spreading from the north Dallas suburbs to the Oklahoma state line.

Springer was first elected to the Senate in 2020 in a hard-fought special election against Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who was jailed earlier that year over her refusal to close her business due to coronavirus restrictions.

Previously, Springer had served in the House since 2013.

Paxton’s allies zeroed in on Springer during the trial, releasing polling in his district and floating a primary challenger. Springer voted to acquit Paxton with all but two other Senate Republicans, but the process took a toll on Springer.

“It probably is the hardest vote we’ve ever had to cast,” Springer told a district newspaper afterward.

The primary challenger who surfaced during the trial, Carrie de Moor, was not dissuaded by his support for Paxton’s acquittal. De Moor, a Frisco emergency room physician, announced late last month she would run for his seat.

Fifteen members of the 31-seat Senate are up for reelection next year, and most have confirmed they are running again. The dean of the Senate, Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, is running for Houston mayor in Tuesday’s election and could vacate his Senate seat pending the outcome of that race.