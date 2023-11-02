Harris County judge sides with Ken Paxton’s prosecutors over pay dispute in securities fraud case

Brian Wice and Kent Schaffer, special prosecutors in the Ken Paxton security fraud case, talk to the media at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston on Aug. 3, 2023.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A Harris County district judge has sided with the special prosecutors handling Ken Paxton’s securities fraud case in their years-long effort to get paid.

The judge, Andrea Beall, ruled Tuesday that the prosecutors, Brian Wice and Kent Schaffer, are owed the $300-an-hour rate by the county that they were promised when they started on the case in 2015. They have not gotten paid since January 2016 after Collin County, the original venue for the case, balked at the payment schedule, prompting years of legal wrangling over it.

The prosecutors included Beall’s ruling — made under seal — in a new filing with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The prosecutors are asking the court to force Collin County to pay them.

The pay dispute was one of the last remaining issues to settle before Paxton goes to trial in the case. The trial is set to start April 15, 2024.

“Judge Beall’s well reasoned decision clearly falls within the zone of her inherent and virtually unlimited judicial discretion,” Wice and Schaffer said in a statement. "We’re confident that the Court of Criminal Appeals will enforce her lawful order with all deliberate speed and finally put an end to Collin County’s incessant, transparent, and purely political ploy to derail Ken Paxton’s prosecution by defunding it."

Paxton’s lawyers argued Thursday that the prosecutors are trying to further delay the trial.

“Once again, the Special Prosecutors are making clear that their prosecution of Ken Paxton is all about money and not justice,” Paxton’s lead lawyers, Philip Hilder and Dan Cogdell, said in a statement. They added Paxton “just wants his day in court” and, “Yet, the Special Prosecutors seem content pushing that day further back with its dilatory sideshow of an appeal.”

The case is now over eight years old, delayed by pretrial disputes including the pay issue and the venue.

Paxton was indicted on the charges months into his first term in 2015. They center on allegations that he tried to solicit investors in a McKinney technology company without disclosing that it was paying him to promote its stock.

Paxton has pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud, a first-degree felony, and one count of failing to register with state securities regulators, a third-degree felony. He faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted.