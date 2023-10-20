2 San Antonio police officers shot while responding to domestic disturbance call

San Antonio police have taped off part of a Northeast Side neighborhood after a reported shooting. (Credit: Avery Everett, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Two San Antonio police officers have been hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call Thursday evening.

According to KPRC’s sister station KSAT, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the northeast side of town.

KSAT reports police said the two officers shot were the first to arrive at the scene. A man arrived at a home at the location to get his children and threatened to set the home on fire.

The suspect then reportedly got into an argument with his wife and started to douse the house with gasoline.

The officers were outside the home in a cul-de-sac when the suspect made his way to the second floor of the home.

When one of the officers phoned for backup, the suspect shot him with a long gun from a window on the second floor.

A second officer was also shot but was reportedly able to take cover behind a vehicle where he returned fire.

As more officers arrived, they were able to get the wounded officers to safety. The suspect then reportedly came out of the house and surrendered.

KSAT reports both the officers were taken to a hospital and are undergoing surgery.

The suspect’s identity has not been released and it is not known what charges he will be facing at this time.

KSAT reports police said the suspect’s wife and children are expected to be OK.