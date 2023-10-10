Blue Bell and James Avery combine food and fashion to create sweet new charm

Two iconic Texas brands collaborated to create a sweet new keepsake combining food and fashion.

Blue Bell’s partnership with James Avery resulted in a new charm modeled after a half-gallon carton of Blue Bell ice cream.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans,” James Avery CEO John McCullough said in a release.

The $88 charm is crafted from sterling silver and bronze and includes Blue Bell’s cow and girl logo on the front and on top of the charm.

“We are honored to have James Avery create a Blue Bell charm,” Blue Bell CEO and president Ricky Dickson said in a release. “Watching our charm come to life has been a fun experience. James Avery is known for high-quality jewelry with amazing attention to detail. And we are excited to share this collaboration with everyone.”

The new Blue Bell Ice Cream Charm is available for purchase in-store at all James Avery retail locations and the Blue Bell Country Store in Brenham. To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest, participating Dillard’s, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery.com. Customers can also purchase the charm online at BlueBell.com.