Ken Paxton was acquitted. See how each Senator voted.

A court bailiff collects votes from senators, skipping Angela Paxton, on the tenth day of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxtons impeachment trial at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Sept. 16, 2023.

In a historic vote on Saturday, Texas senators voted to acquit Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment, which means he will remain in office. Paxton had faced articles that charged him with disregarding official duties, making false statements and more.

Here is the vote breakdown:

