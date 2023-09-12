Paxton trial updates: Former district attorney found Paxton donor’s claims about a conspiracy “ridiculous”

View a livestream of the Texas Senate

The Texas Tribune is your source for in-depth reporting on the Ken Paxton impeachment trial. Readers make that possible. Support authoritative Texas journalism with a donation now.

The historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway in the Texas Senate. He faces 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation. Paxton pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles on the trial’s first day. His defense attorneys have vowed to disprove the accusations and said they will present evidence showing they are based on assumptions, not facts.

As impeachment testimony continues, both sides running out of allotted time Sept. 12, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

The clock is quite literally running down on the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told the Texas Senate on Monday morning that the historic trial could wrap up by the end of this week, despite earlier predictions that the proceedings could last several weeks.

The prosecution and the defense were each given 24 hours to present their case and cross examine witnesses. As of Monday night — the end of the fifth day of the trial — lawyers for the House impeachment managers who are prosecuting the case against Paxton had about nine hours and 19 minutes left. Paxton’s defense lawyers had around 12 hours and 14 minutes left.

Throughout Monday, the prosecution picked up the pace — calling four more witnesses. Paxton’s lawyers have yet to call their own witness, and have used their time on cross examination. But it’s appearing unlikely either side will make a significant dent in their list of nearly 150 witnesses subpoenaed, according to a witness list.

— Kate McGee

Former district attorney found Paxton donor’s claims about a conspiracy “ridiculous” Sept. 11, 2023 at 7:08 p.m.

Margaret Moore, who served as Travis County district attorney from 2017 to 2020, testified Monday that she had her office look into real estate investor Nate Paul’s claims that he was the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy among several law enforcement agencies. Staffers in her office found his claims “ridiculous,” she said.

“I expected it to be a dead issue,” she said.

Moore later found out that the attorney general’s office had hired Brandon Cammack, an outside attorney from Houston, to investigate the claims made by Paul, a friend and political donor to suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On cross-examination, Paxton’s attorney Tony Buzbee suggested Moore was too dismissive of Paul's allegations against the FBI in particular. Buzbee is defending Paxton against 16 articles of impeachment that accuse him of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help Paul, who was under federal investigation.

— Robert Downen

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →