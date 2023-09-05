Forbes ranked Texas’ best employers. Did your workplace make the list?

Forbes has released its fifth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State.

“These aren’t the best large or midsize employers nationally, but a deeper look at which companies are closer-to-home options for every American worker,” wrote Forbes.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at U.S. companies with more than 500 employees. The workers were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family, and to evaluate their employer based on criteria including working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image.

A total of 1,392 organizations made at least one state list, with 269 ranking in multiple states.

Eighty-six companies appeared on Texas’ list.

The top 10 are as follows.

NASA H-E-B Google Houston Community College Houston Methodist Texas Oncology Texas Children’s Hospital Salesforce Fidelity Investments IKEA

View the full list here.