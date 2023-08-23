All aboard for a Texas train ride on a life-size Thomas the Tank Engine

Thomas the Tank Engine is shown at the Toy Wishes Holiday Preview on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

An immersive experience based on the adventures of the popular children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine will be offered through October by the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

The experience, called Day Out with Thomas, will have activities inspired by characters and adventures featured in the British television show “Thomas & Friends”.

A train ride on a life-size Thomas the Tank Engine is to be the centerpiece the family-friendly experience.

Details for Day Out With Thomas:

When: Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22

What: “Join Thomas the Tank Engine for a day full of colorful adventures! All aboard an interactive train ride with Thomas to earn your Color Badge, say Hello to Sir Topham Hatt and get creative exploring the Color Corner. For even more fun, mix it up in the Play Pod with lawn games, snap eye-catching photo ops, enjoy live entertainment, check out the exclusive pop-up gift shop and more!”

Time: Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine, Texas 76051

Tickets: Tickets are $24 per person. Tickets can be purchased from www.TicketWeb.com.

