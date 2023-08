ROCKWALL, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager from Rockwall.

According to the alert, 15-year-old Kaitlynn Beckworth was last seen in the 200 block of Freedom Court in Rockwall at 12:51 a.m. on Saturday.

Kaitlynn Beckworth (Texas DPS)

She was last seen wearing blue rimmed glasses and a yellow hoodie.

No other information has been released on her disappearance.

If you have seen her, you are urged to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7724