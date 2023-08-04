TribCast: Turmoil at Texas A&M

The Texas Tribune Tribcast for Aug. 4, 2023 Credit: The Texas Tribune Your browser does not support the audio element.

In this week’s episode, we discuss two cases at Texas A&M University that raised questions of academic freedom — and the fallout that ensued.

