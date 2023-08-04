Stacey Abrams, Ann Patchett, Andrew Sean Greer among writers to appear at Texas Book Festival

Jon Flaming’s image "Cowboy Reading in Big Bend," is the official 2023 Texas Book Festival poster image. This year’s Texas Book Festival will take place from Nov. 11–12, in downtown Austin and at the Texas Capitol.

Each year, the Texas Book Festival — considered the state’s largest literary event — brings together hundreds of authors and literary personalities for panels, readings, and events. On July 28, the festival announced sixteen of its attendees. Among the more than 250 participants scheduled to appear at the event, which will be held in downtown Austin on Nov. 11 and 12, are writers Ann Patchett, Andrew Sean Greer, Lawrence Wright, and Abraham Verghese.

Also announced:

● Stacey Abrams

● Walter Isaacson

● S.A. Cosby

● Curtis Sittenfeld

● Jacqueline Woodson

● Angie Thomas

● Luis Alberto Urrea

● Roger Reeves

● Elizabeth Crook

● Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

● Rachel Louise Snyder

● Vashti Harrison

Hannah Gabel, the festival’s literary director, said in a statement, “We have some really exciting programming in store for this year’s Festival. This list is just a glance at some of the incredible talents we have joining us in Austin this fall.”

The full festival lineup will be released on Sept. 13.

The festival is free and open to the public. Learn more at www.texasbookfestival.org.