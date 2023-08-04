‘Help me, Jesus!’: Snake falls out of sky, lands on woman, then both attacked by a hawk

A snake fell out of the sky and landed on a woman mowing her yard. Then, a hawk came down and started attacking the woman and the snake.

SILSBEE, Texas – A snake fell out of the sky and landed on a woman mowing her yard.

The bizarre incident didn’t stop there. Peggy Jones was then attacked by a hawk.

Jones was on her tractor mowing at her home in Silsbee, near Beaumont on Tuesday afternoon. She describes how suddenly a snake fell on her, wrapping around her arm.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,” explains Peggy Jones. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’’

A snake fell out of the sky and landed on a woman mowing her yard. Then, a hawk came down and started attacking the woman and the snake. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The hawk eventually ripped the snake off of her arm and flew away with it. Jones thinks the hawk came down on her at least four times trying to get the snake. She says blood was everywhere. Her husband heard the commotion and came running.

“I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake.”

****WARNING, graphic pictures below ****

****WARNING, graphic pictures below ****

A snake fell out of the sky and landed on a woman mowing her yard. Then, a hawk came down and started attacking the woman and the snake. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Her husband took her to the emergency room where she was treated for cuts from the hawk and bruising from the snake squeezing on her arm.

There was no snake bite, but she was monitored for a bite just in case. Jones also discovered how close she really came to being bitten by the snake.

“I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken and there was snake venom on my glasses.”

Jones says people have told her she must be the unluckiest person alive to have a hawk and snake attack at the same time. She says it’s the opposite, “I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this!”

This wasn’t even her first encounter with a snake. Jones survived being bitten by a venomous snake a few years back.

In case you are wondering, in true Texas-tough style, Jones has already been back on the tractor. Jones had her husband walk beside her on the first ride back just to keep an eye out overhead. But she thinks she will be fine next time.

[We’ve got to give a shout-out to local, community journalism! Jones was first interviewed by the Silsbee Bee, a community newspaper. Her story was posted on social media and that’s where one of our producers spotted it!]