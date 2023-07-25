Watch how a Texas professor used art to honor Uvalde’s lost kids

How a Texas Professor Used Art to Honor Uvalde’s Lost Kids | FRONTLINE Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

After the tragic Uvalde school shooting in 2022, Abel Ortiz, an art professor at Southwest Texas Junior College, asked artists from across the state to come together to use the power of art to heal.

This journalism is made possible by viewers like you. Support your local PBS station at pbs.org/donate.

For more reporting on the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shooting, watch “After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics.”

Go behind the headlines with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23. Join them to get their take on what’s next for Texas and the nation.