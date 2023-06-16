TribCast: Why can’t Texas Republicans get along?

Flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at the Capitol on June 16, 2021 to provide more details on his plan for Texas to build its own border wall.

TribCast: June 16, 2023 Your browser does not support the audio element.

In this week's episode we check in with radio host Mark Davis and politics reporter Patrick Svitek about the GOP intraparty fighting over property taxes and Ken Paxton's impeachment.

