93º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

TribCast: Why can’t Texas Republicans get along?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins And Justin Dehn

Tags: Politics, politics, Texas Senate, taxes, Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton, Dade Phelan, audio, property taxes, Texas Legislature
Flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at the Capitol on June 16, 2021 to provide more details on his plan for Texas to build its own border wall. (Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune, Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: June 16, 2023

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week's episode we check in with radio host Mark Davis and politics reporter Patrick Svitek about the GOP intraparty fighting over property taxes and Ken Paxton's impeachment.

Go behind the headlines with newly announced speakers at the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, in downtown Austin from Sept. 21-23. Join them to get their take on what’s next for Texas and the nation.

2023 Texas Tribune