Three dead, dozens injured after tornado strikes Perryton

At least three people in Perryton, a town of about 8,100 people in the Panhandle, died when a tornado hit the city Thursday afternoon in a storm that wounded dozens of other people, according to local news reports.

Two people were also missing, ABC 7 reported, citing information from the local sheriff’s office in Ochiltree County. An estimated 75 to 100 people in the town about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo were injured. Local reporters posted images on social media depicting buildings leveled by the storm.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday night directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send road workers, saw crews and an emergency medical task force, among other resources.

“I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Abbott said in a statement. “We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event.”

This is a developing story.

