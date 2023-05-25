San Antonio man wanted since 2021 on multiple warrants, including sexual assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added a fugitive from San Antonio to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

DPS said Steven Clay Leifeste, 44, has been wanted since March 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for his arrest, including a misdemeanor warrant for evading arrest and a probation violation warrant related to a prior unauthorized use of a vehicle conviction. In March 2022, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Leifeste’s arrest for two counts of sexual assault of a child.

In 2012, Leifeste was convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and failure to stop and render aid – serious bodily injury/death. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

DPS said Leifeste is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has tattoos on his back and left shoulder. His most recent photo is from 2013, so he may look differently today.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

DPS said not to attempt to apprehend Leifeste as he should be considered armed and dangerous.