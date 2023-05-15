Dallas mom helping daughter get ready for prom killed in crossfire of shootout, police and family say

DALLAS – A Dallas mother helping her daughter get ready for prom was killed Saturday when she got caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two vehicles, police and her family said.

The Saturday shooting, one day before Mother’s Day, unfolded around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Masters Drive, Dallas police said.

Two vehicles were shooting at one another as they drove eastbound on Bruton Road and four people were shot: Ana Moreno, 39, was killed, and three male victims were hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

Police described Moreno as a bystander and said “a bullet entered Moreno’s vehicle and hit her causing her death.”

