Seven killed outside Brownsville migrant shelter after car crashes into pedestrians

Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department speaks near the bus stop where seven people were killed and others were injured when a man crashed his vehicle into a crowd in Brownsville on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Seven people are dead after a car ran into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, authorities say.

The crash happened on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. across the street from the Ozanam Center, a shelter housing migrants, Brownsville Police Department Lt. Martin Sandoval told KRGV.

Pedestrians at the scene were taken to a local hospital to treat minor to serious injuries. Reports on the number of those injured have varied widely.

Police have detained the driver, who is facing at least one charge of reckless driving and also is being treated for injuries. It is unclear what led to the crash. Local police are investigating if the crash was intentional or accidental, and are performing tests on the driver to check for drug and alcohol use. Authorities have not identified the driver.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

We can’t wait to welcome you Sept. 21-23 to the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.