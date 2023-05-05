90º

LIVE

Texas

TribCast: Can Texas’ political leaders stop their bickering for the legislative homestretch?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins And Justin Dehn

Tags: Politics, politics, Texas House of Representatives, Texas Legislature, Dan Patrick, Greg Abbott, Dade Phelan, audio
State representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the House floor in Austin on April 18. (Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune, Jordan Vonderhaar For The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: May 5, 2023

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, we discuss the final three weeks of the Legislature and Colin Allred’s bid for U.S. Senate.

We can’t wait to welcome you Sept. 21-23 to the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.

2023 Texas Tribune