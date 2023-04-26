Police release video of arrests made outside Texas drag show

Newly-released video shows the clash between counter-protesters and officers.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Fort Worth police arrested three people during dueling protests outside a brewery hosting a drag show over the weekend.

Police shared footage of the clash between counter-protesters and officers.

The incident happened Sunday at Fort Brewery and Pizza.

Police said armed counter-protesters dressed in black walked toward protesters from the group Protect Texas Kids.

After an exchange of words, police said the footage from a city camera shows Samuel Fowlkes spray the group with pepper spray.

Police bodycam footage shows what happened next. As officers were trying to arrest Fowlkes he ran.

That’s when another man by the name of Christopher Guillott attempted to stop police with an umbrella – striking one officer in the face.

At one point, an officer ordered on of the men not to reach for a gun.

Police took both Fowlkes and Guillott into custody. Fowlkes and Guillott face charges including assault on a peace officer.

In another video police said you can see another counter-protester identified as Meghan Grant charging at officers. Police arrested her as well. She faces a charge of interference with public duties.