9 people shot at east Texas after-prom party

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas – Nine people were shot at an after-prom party in an east Texas county Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a disturbance on County Road 263 north of Jasper with shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found nine people had non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They said approximately 250 people were present at the party when the shooting took place.

“Eight victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Texas by personal vehicles and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas for further treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said a secondary shooting also took place inside the city limits of Jasper. Jasper police are investigating that shooting, but believe there is a possible connection between the shootings.

“No motive has been established at present however, several witnesses and persons of interest are being interviewed,” the sheriff’s office said.