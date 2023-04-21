TribCast: Major LGBTQ bills are in the Texas House’s hands

(Montinique Monroe For The Texas Tribune, Montinique Monroe For The Texas Tribune)

Hundreds join the Queer March on the Capitol in Austin on April 15.

TribCast: April 21, 2023

In this week’s episode, we discuss the Texas House’s appetite to pass bills related to drag shows, medical care for transgender children and the discussion of sexuality at schools.

