U.S. Supreme Court temporarily restores access to abortion pill

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has issued a five-day hold on restricting approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, following a federal court ruling in Amarillo a week ago that was to go into effect Friday at midnight.

Alito’s administrative stay gives the full court time to consider the case on Wednesday.

The action stems from a court ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who has been active in the anti-abortion movement.

Kacsmaryk ruled last week in Amarillo that the Food and Drug Administration had improperly approved mifepristone in 2000. His ruling, which was set to go into effect late Friday night, essentially revoked the drug’s approval.

Mifepristone, used alongside misoprostol, accounts for the majority of abortions in the United States. Numerous studies have found it to be safe and effective, with few adverse incidents, but it’s emerged as a focal point for anti-abortion organizers who see easy access to the medication as a workaround to state-level abortion bans.

On Wednesday night, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a partial stay of that order, saying the drug could remain approved, but reinstated some previous restrictions. Under the 5th Circuit’s order, mifepristone would be approved only for use up to seven weeks of pregnancy and would require three in-person doctor’s visits to get the medication.

The Department of Justice, which is representing the FDA, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to override the appeals court and stay Kacsmaryk’s entire order.

“The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA to deny in part our request for a stay pending appeal,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.”

In its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last summer, the high court’s conservative majority indicated it intended to get out of the business of regulating abortion and instead restore that power to the states. But less than a year later, it is once again being asked to weigh in.

Although this case originated in Texas, its outcome will not change the legal status of abortion in the Lone Star State. All abortions are and remain illegal except to save the life of the pregnant patient. The case could impact Texans who seek abortion care out of state, though, or those who rely on the medication for miscarriage management or treatment of certain autoimmune disorders.

