TribCast: A major Texas abortion case and a potential Gov. Greg Abbott pardon in a murder trial

Andrea Gallegos sorts through abortion pills that the Alamo Womens Reproductive Services abortion clinic is no longer able to give out in San Antonio on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

TribCast: April 14, 2023 Your browser does not support the audio element.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Eleanor and Jolie about an attempt to use the courts in Texas to restrict the use of an abortion drug and Gov. Greg Abbott's potential pardon of an Army sergeant found guilty of murdering a protester in Austin.

