You can cast a line without a license on Free Fishing Day in Texas 🎣

File image of a father fishing with his son

HOUSTON – Saltwater or freshwater, it’s all free on June 3 -- Texas Parks and Wildlife’s annual Free Fishing Day.

Each year on the first Saturday in June, anglers across the state can cast a line sans a license.

Fishing enthusiasts, take note. Free Fishing Day applies only to public bodies of water. That doesn’t include federal waters in the Gulf or on privately owned properties. You have been warned.

To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers an extensive list of resources and tips to help anglers of all levels: