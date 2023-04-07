Woman discovered alive inside submerged Jeep at east Texas lake

MARION COUNTY, Texas – A woman was found alive inside a submerged vehicle in a lake in east Texas Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a fisherman on Lake O’ The Pines about a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet off a boat ramp.

As the Jeep was being prepared to be removed from the water, deputies discovered a person inside the vehicle.

With the combined efforts of the wrecker service, a fisherman and deputies, the woman was rescued and transported to a local hospital.

It is unclear how long the woman was in the submerged Jeep.

The sheriff’s office later discovered the woman recovered was listed as a missing person out of Longview.