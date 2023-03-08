Watch: Stolen alligator returned to Texas zoo after 20 years

An 8-foot alligator believed to have been taken from a Texas zoo two decades ago and kept as a pet was recently returned to the zoo, officials said last week.

The alligator was brought back to the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels on Friday, the zoo and the Texas Game Wardens said.

It was found after a game warden was investigating possible hunting without landowner’s permission on an adjacent property in rural Caldwell County, Game Wardens spokesperson Jen Shugert said.

Read the full story on nbcnews.com.