Watch: Stolen alligator returned to Texas zoo after 20 years

The alligator was 8 feet long and is believed to have been taken from the zoo in New Braunfels as an egg or a hatchling.

Phil Helsel, NBC News

An 8-foot alligator believed to have been taken from a Texas zoo two decades ago and kept as a pet was recently returned to the zoo, officials said last week.

The alligator was brought back to the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels on Friday, the zoo and the Texas Game Wardens said.

It was found after a game warden was investigating possible hunting without landowner’s permission on an adjacent property in rural Caldwell County, Game Wardens spokesperson Jen Shugert said.

