Punches thrown, chaos erupts aboard Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas

Chaos erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas when one passenger unleashed a torrent of punches on another, in an attack captured in viral video, officials said Wednesday.

In the latest incident of unruly passenger behavior, Phoenix-bound travelers were boarding Flight 117 at Love Field when a man in a tan blazer stood over a heavily tattooed man and started pummeling him, video footage showed.

Moments earlier, the man in the blazer had approached the tattooed gentleman, asked for his address “and he actually gave him the address and then he just started punching him,” witness Caitlin Johnson, 32, told NBC News on Wednesday.

