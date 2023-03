A Texas school district is investigating claims that a teacher taped a student to a chair Wednesday.

Charlotte Johnson said her 10-year-old son, Zye, was taped to a chair by his fourth-grade teacher at Crosby Elementary School in Forney, about 30 minutes from Dallas.

“I’m very emotional. I haven’t had any sleep,” Johnson said. “That’s something you don’t do to a child.”

Read the full story on nbcnews.com.