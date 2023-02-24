75º

Video shows bystander chase down fleeing drunk driver who fatally struck Texas detective

Dylan Molina was sentenced to 15 years in jail last month after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the Nov. 2021 drunk driving death of Euless Police Department detective Alex Cervantes.

Marlene Lenthang, NBC News

Newly released video shows the moment a Good Samaritan ran after a fleeing drunk driver who fatally struck a Texas detective, pinning him down while yelling “you killed somebody!” The footage sheds new light on the November 27, 2021 drunk driving crash that killed Euless Police Department Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes.

The footage sheds new light on the November 27, 2021 drunk driving crash that killed Euless Police Department Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes.

In the accident, Dylan Molina, then 26, was driving a Jeep Wrangler with a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit, according to the Lake Worth Police Department, which investigated the crash.

