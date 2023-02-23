Gov. Greg Abbott launches statewide task force to stop illegal street takeovers across Texas

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Abbott, who faces a contested reelection primary next year, is pushing looser gun laws than he ever previously embraced and proposing unprecedented state actions, including promises to build more walls on the Mexican border. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trumps election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday he is launching a task force in an effort to stop dangerous street takeovers across Texas.

In a news release, Gov. Abbott directed Texas DPS to investigate the recent street takeovers that he said may have become increasingly dangerous.

“We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas,” Abbott said. “This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe.”

The newly-launched taskforce will be led by members of the DPS Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division, and Counterterrorism Division, the release stated.

The task force will also focus on state-level investigations with the goal of making arrests and seizing assets such as vehicles and weapons, leading to prison time for criminals caught.

Gov. Abbott and the Texas DPS are urging Texans to report suspicious activity related to street takeovers by submitting a confidential report through iWatchTexas, by calling 844-643-2251 or 911.

