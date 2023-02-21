Guns N’ Roses bringing world tour to Houston, San Antonio in September

Guitarist Slash, founding member of Guns N' Roses perform onstage at Hollywood Palladium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Guns N’ Roses is preparing for a set of shows at stadiums, arenas and festivals around the world later this summer and fall.

Live Nation said Tuesday the band’s global trek begins June 5, at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel, followed by shows in London, Rome, Paris, Boston, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Oct. 6 in Vancouver, Canada.

Guns N’ Roses will visit the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 26, and Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sept. 28.

This will be the first time the group has toured North America since the “We’re F’N Back! Tour” in 2021.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s presale, beginning on Feb. 22, at 10 am. The general tickets sale for all dates will start beginning on Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at gunsnroses.com.

