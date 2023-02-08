Democrats to chair fewer Texas House committees amid GOP pushback

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced House committees Wednesday, reducing the number of Democratic chairs and picking new leadership of some key panels.

Phelan selected Democrats to chair eight of the 34 standing committees, down from the 13 he appointed at the start of the last legislative session. He has faced a push from his right to reduce Democratic influence in the GOP-led chamber.

Phelan also tapped fresh faces to lead at least two closely watched committees. He appointed state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, to chair the Public Education Committee, replacing a Democrat, Rep. Harold Dutton of Houston. Phelan also appointed Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, to helm the State Affairs Committee, a powerful panel with wide jurisdiction. The previous chair, Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, did not seek reelection last year.

Phelan also increased GOP clout in the House by picking a powerful veteran of the chamber, Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, to serve as speaker pro tem. It is a largely ceremonial position that nonetheless signals the confidence of leadership. The previous speaker pro tem was a Democrat, Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso, whom Phelan removed from the post amid the 2021 Democratic quorum break to Washington, D.C.

The partisan balance of the committee chairs was one of the most anticipated aspects of Phelan’s announcement Wednesday. For over a year, conservative activists — and several allies in the House — have been agitating to outlaw Democratic committee chairs, which Phelan has defended as a worthwhile tradition. As the session opened last month, he defeated a push to amend the chamber rules to prohibit Democratic committee chairs, but the drama did not end there. The state Republican Party, whose legislative priorities include banning Democratic committee chairs, launched radio ads in Phelan’s district pressuring him not to appoint them, and the speaker responded with his own radio ad touting his conservative credentials.

As he announced the committee assignments from the dais Wednesday morning, Phelan did not directly address the debate over Democratic committee chairs. His office said in a news release that he made the appointments “based on a number of factors, such as seniority, personal preferences, the demographics of the chamber and the regional make-up of the body.”

Phelan’s decision to switch out Dutton for Buckley as chair of the Public Education Committee comes as some Republican leaders make their biggest effort yet to pass vouchers, or a program that would allow parents to use taxpayer dollars to take their kids out of public school and send them elsewhere, including private schools. However, it remains to be seen if Buckley will be any less opposed to the proposal than Dutton was. Buckley voted for an anti-voucher amendment to the House budget last session.

Dutton, for his part, still got a chairmanship, landing at the Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee.

In addition to the 34 standing committees, Phelan also named leaders for two select committees. He tapped Rep. Sam Harless, R-Houston, to lead the Select Committee on Health Care Reform and Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, to head the Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety.

The appointment of a Democrat to chair the youth safety committee could prove to be significant, given that Phelan has suggested it would be the clearinghouse for a number of social conservative priorities this session, like proposals to ban gender-transitioning medical care for kids. The previous chair of the committee was a Republican, Rep. J.M. Lozano of Kingsville.