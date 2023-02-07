State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

(Montinique Monroe For The Texas Tribune, Montinique Monroe For The Texas Tribune)

State Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, speaks during the Sunset Advisory Commission meeting at the Texas Capitol on June 22, 2022.

State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated, according to Travis County sheriff’s office records.

Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican, was booked into the Travis County jail at 2:12 a.m. Records show he is still in the Travis County sheriff’s custody.

Schwertner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Texas Tribune.

The news was first reported on Twitter by the Austin American-Statesman.

Schwertner, who leads the Senate’s Business and Commerce Committee, was expected at the Capitol at 11 a.m. Tuesday when the Senate reconvenes for the week. The Business and Commerce Committee also has a scheduled hearing to discuss a proposed change by the state’s Public Utility Commission to the energy market’s design that stemmed from failures that led to millions of people losing power across the state during the 2021 winter freeze. Schwertner has expressed dissatisfaction with those changes.