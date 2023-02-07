San Antonio Zoo goes viral for cockroach Valentine offering

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone going through a tough breakup this Valentine’s Day may find some solace in feeding their ex to a zoo animal. Symbolically, of course.

San Antonio Zoo is going viral for the return of its annual Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser, which allows donors to name a cockroach, a rodent or a vegetable to be fed to one of the zoo’s animals.

A recent video of an employee in a full-body cockroach costume, captioned, “When you find out you can name a roach after your ex and get a video of it being fed to one of the animals at San Antonio Zoo,” gained more than 2 million views and generated a flurry of viewer questions.

