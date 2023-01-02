Former Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson dies at 91

Former Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson died Monday morning. He was 91.

In 29 seasons as head coach from 1968-96, Gustafson built a 1,466-377 mark with a record 17 College World Series appearances, winning National Championships in 1975 and 1983, according to The University of Texas at Austin Athletics.

“The University of Texas Baseball program is deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Gustafson,” head coach David Pierce said in a statement. “He was a remarkable coach and an incredible man that touched so many lives during his illustrious career. Coach Gus truly built The University of Texas Baseball program to the most recognizable brand in all of college baseball. His leadership on and off the field has been an inspiration to so many coaches, players, and staff for many years. Personally I am very grateful to Coach Gustafson and his family for the times that we have spent together since I’ve been in Austin. Texas Baseball will always honor and miss Coach Gus. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach and his family. Rest In Peace. Hook ‘Em!”