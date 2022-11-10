Photos: Election Day 2022 in Texas

(Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune, Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune)

Dianna DeLaneo waits for her boyfriend and uncle to finish casting their votes on Election Day as voters wait in line at the Blue Mound City Hall.

On Election Day (and night), Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to show Texans exercising their most fundamental civic duty — going to the polls and voting. From deep East Texas to El Paso, from the Rio Grande Valley up into the High Plains, from our major cities to some of the tiny rural communities that dot and define our state, photojournalists were there. Here’s a little of what they saw.

A voter exits the New Berlin City Hall voting center after casting a ballot on Election Day. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Todd Perry had several “I Voted” stickers on his lanyard outside of the Broadway Church of Christ voting precinct. Lubbock voters comment about their voter preferences during the mid-term elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Credit: Mark Rogers

Ashley and Thomas Garcia show a voter registration card to their 3-year-old son Erik Garcia on Election Day, November 8, 2022, in Harlingen. Credit: Brenda Bazan for The Texas Tribune

People line up to vote at the Potter’s House polling station in Uvalde. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

People cast their ballots at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center in Houston on Tuesday. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Sarah Rosenzweig, who has ALS and uses a wheelchair, says she encountered accessibility issues while voting Tuesday in Lufkin. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

People wait in line to cast their ballots at the Laredo City Hall building on the morning of Election Day. Credit: Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune

Jennifer Blankenship, field organizing manager for the Tarrant County Beto campaign, hands out chocolate and snacks to voters waiting in line at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on Election Day at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Voters cast their ballots at the Northwest Branch Library in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Dolly Schultz, local GOP precinct chair, waves flags outside of the Willie De Leon Civic Center polling station in Uvalde. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Mercedes resident and lifelong Republican Jeff Riviera stands next to his truck at a polling location in Mercedes. He said the United States’ energy independence is one of the most important issues to him. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

Jordan De La Garza outside of the Lark Community Center in McAllen on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Tony Jalomo displays his tattoos outside of Fireman's Park in McAllen on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Benado Purata outside The Mansion in Palmview on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Purata is from Veracruz and has voted every year since becoming a U.S. citizen at age 50. Credit: Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune

In McAllen, supporters of Monica De La Cruz hold a campaign banner outside the Lark Community Center. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Monica De La Cruz, the Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District, livestreams on Instagram from McAllen. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Supporters at the Edinburg Elections Annex Bldg. seated in Hidalgo County on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Johnathan Johnson for The Texas Tribune

Caldwell County Judge candidate Anna Prusaitis Ybarra attaches campaign signs to a trailer set up outside of a polling location on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Lockhart Texas. Prusaitis Ybarra remarked that she had parked the trailer in order to not block other campaign signs with her own, nor place them on the lawn of an unwilling resident. Credit: Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Residents watch Uvalde Leader-News reporters update election results from local races on a white board in Uvalde. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Ballots and scanning machines arrive at the central counting station after polls close on Tuesday in Houston. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Lubbock election officials organize the ballots in the tabulation room before the ballots are counted for the midterm elections. Credit: Mark Rogers for The Texan Tribune

Ballot board members tabulate write-ins as they begin processing ballots in the central counting station of the Tarrant County election administration building in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Election workers sort provisional ballots and forms from the polling centers at the Tarrant County Election Administration building in Fort Worth on November 8, 2022. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Election workers return voting machines and equipment from the polling centers to the Tarrant County Election Administration building in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Election workers sort provisional ballots and forms from returned equipment at the Tarrant County election administration building in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Election workers return equipment gathered at one of the nine rally sites to the Tarrant County election administration building in Fort Worth. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Tandera Louie, an organizer with the Democratic Socialists of America, cheers at Greg Casar’s election night watch party in East Austin. Credit: Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune

Election results for Texas’ 35th Congressional District are projected as campaign volunteer Jaelyn Valero walks in front of the screen at Greg Casar’s election night watch party. Credit: Erika Rich for The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his acceptance speech in McAllen at his watch party after being declared winner of the gubernatorial race. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Beto O'Rourke gives his concession speech after being defeated by incumbent Greg Abbott in the race for Texas governor on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in El Paso. Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Olivia Gallinar wipes away tears and is consoled by a friend as they listen to Beto O'Rourke give his concession speech after being defeated by incumbent Greg Abbott in the race for Texas governor, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar celebrates his reelection victory with his daughter Catie and wife, Imelda Cuellar, on election night in Laredo. Credit: Jessica Rodriguez for The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Los Indios, an incumbent candidate for Texas’ 34th Congressional District, at her watch party in Weslaco. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and Democratic candidate for Texas’ 34th Congressional District at his watch party in Brownsville on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

Monica De La Cruz, Republican candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District, takes a photo with supporters at her watch party in McAllen. Credit: Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune

Republican supporters David Kemp, left, Diana Biscan, center, and Liz Franco, right, celebrate the victory of Congressman Keith Self during an election watch party for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Haggard Party Barn in Plano, Texas. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, kisses his wife State Senator Angela Paxton as he was announced winner defeating candidate Rochelle Garza, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Haggard Party Barn in Plano, Texas. Credit: Ben Torres for The Texas Tribune

Rochelle Garza, Democratic nominee for Texas attorney general, greets attendees of her election night event in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

