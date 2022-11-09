Harris County extended voting by one hour. The Texas Supreme Court says those late ballots need to be treated separately.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday night ordered Harris County election officials to separate out ballots cast during an extra hour of voting that had been granted by a lower court.

That lower court ordered that the state's most populous county extend voting hours until 8 p.m. after several polling places were delayed in opening. The intervention by the state’s highest civil court followed a request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to reverse the lower court’s order.

It’s unclear how many votes were cast during the extra hour of voting. Voters who got in line after 7 p.m. were required to cast a provisional ballot, which the county had already said would take more time to process.

The order to keep polls open an extra hour at nearly 800 polling places came after the Texas Organizing Project sued Harris County, citing issues at numerous polling locations that opened more than one hour late Tuesday. Many Harris County voting locations also experienced voting machine malfunctions that caused delays and temporary closures throughout the day.

The county did not oppose the request for extra voting time.

“We didn’t oppose the original relief because we want to make sure every single eligible voter in Harris County has the chance to cast their ballot and there were polling places that had some issues,” said Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. “But the Supreme Court of Texas will decide what happens here.”

Menefee raised the prospect that the state of Texas would ask for those votes to be thrown out.

The Texas Organizing Project argued the delayed openings violated the Texas Election Code because polling locations that opened after 7 a.m. would not remain open to voters for 12 hours on Election Day as required by state law. The county has been forced to extend voting hours in the past for failure to open on time. In 2018, a judge similarly ordered the county to keep nine polling locations open for an extra hour.

Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum announced to the media at the NRG Arena that voting will be extended an hour later to 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2022. Tatum added that votes cast after 7 p.m. will be provisional and take longer to count. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Harris County — home to nearly 2.6 million voters — allows voters to cast their ballots at any polling place in the county.

“We went to court because these closures and errors, especially in communities of color across Harris County, robbed voters of the opportunity to cast their ballot,” said Hani Mirza, the voting rights program director at the Texas Civil Rights Project, which filed the lawsuit. “These folks got to the polls early, wanting to do their civic duty, and they would have were it not for these issues.”

Earlier in the day, a state district judge also ordered polling places to remain open an extra hour in Bell County in Central Texas. It is unclear if the attorney general’s office is also challenging that extension.

