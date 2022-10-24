Lose something in San Marcos? It might be on display

HOUSTON – Texas travelers, did you lose track of your belongings in San Marcos this summer? If so, your lost items may be on display.

Yes, you read that right. In a hilarious post on social media, the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department jokingly announced that it’s “hosting” a new exhibit in its back hallway -- “Lost Items of Summertime.”

Among the items in the collection are numerous sets of keys, phones, sunglasses and wallets.

“You don’t want to miss the opportunity to view these dramatic pieces,” the department wrote.

The City of San Marcos is a popular Texas travel destination that draws families to its river each year to swim, tube, kayak, fish and hike.

If you recognize any of these items or believe you may have misplaced something in a recreational area in San Marcos, contact the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department at (512) 393-8400 or parksinfo@sanmarcostx.gov. For more information, visit sanmarcostx.gov/parks.