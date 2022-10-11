Texas native Kasey Musgraves alters lyrics of hit song ‘High Horse’ to call out Sen. Ted Cruz: Here’s what people are saying

Austin, Texas – Texas native Kasey Musgraves made a slight alteration to her song “High Horse” while performing at Austin City Limits music festival, or ACL, on Sunday, Oct. 9., with a barb aimed at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas.

Musgraves reportedly sang, “Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open their mouth – Ted Cruz,” reporter Ariana Garcia wrote on Twitter.

Watch the song with its original lyrics here.

The crowd reportedly erupted with cheers after her political message was conveyed, and many fans took to social media after the concert to express their own opinions.

Twitter user Mark Davis wrote, “The native Texan called Cruz out by adding his name to the lyrics of “High Horse” — and describing him as a buzzkill who can’t stop opening his mouth. WAY TO GO KASEY!”

This is not the first time the Texas native has spoken out about her political views.

She also made a comment when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. Musgraves reportedly saying, “F the Supreme Court honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other. There is a light. I promise.”

Some, however, where not so happy with her message at Austin City Limits. Twitter user AustinLovesElon wrote — “She just dug her own grave..And THANK GOD you aren’t a Texan & are NOT welcome here.. @Kaseymusgraves WILL be OVER for Texan country music fans.”

Musgraves wasn’t the only performer to share a political statement at ACL so far.

The Chicks’ also left their fans a political message during a few of their songs, with the most obvious being during their song “March March.”

The singers had screens flashing the names of police brutality victims, and they also had a sticker in support of Beto O’Rourke on Emily Strayer’s piano. You can see it here.