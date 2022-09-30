Watch live: Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke debate in Edinburg at 7 p.m.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

For the first and likely only time before the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are set to face off in a televised debate.

The two will appear onstage at 7 p.m. Central time Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

The debate will be on local Nexstar television stations across the state, and The Texas Tribune will livestream the debate here.

The election is Nov. 8, and early voting starts Oct. 24. O’Rourke is lagging behind Abbott in the polls but is within single-digit margins.

The feed is courtesy of KXAN-TV.

