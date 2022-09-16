85º

TribCast: The impact of Texas’ changing demographics on elections

Matthew Watkins And Justin Dehn

Spectators attend the McAllen Holiday Parade on Dec. 4. (Verónica G. Cárdenas For The Texas Tribune, Verónica G. Cárdenas For The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: Sept. 16, 2022

On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and James about Hispanics becoming the largest demographic group in Texas and what that means for the state’s politics.

