TribCast: The enduring mental health toll of Texas natural disasters

Dana Jones, who has been a victim of many floods, looks out from her porch in Houston on Aug. 1.

TribCast: Sept. 9, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Erin about how climate change is affecting Texans’ mental health and Kate about a proposal to overhaul how the state funds community colleges.

